State wildlife managers say they shot and killed another gray wolf in northeastern Washington because wolves continue to attack livestock in the area.

OLYMPIA — State wildlife managers say they shot and killed another gray wolf in northeastern Washington because wolves continue to attack livestock in the area.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday evening that the adult wolf was shot from a helicopter on Thursday. That brings to seven the number of wolves the agency has killed since the pack was targeted for removal in August.

Wolves are endangered species under state law, but a state plan allows them to be killed under certain conditions. Some groups have criticized the killings.

The wolves killed were part of the Profanity Peak pack that roams Ferry County.

Donny Martorello, wolf policy lead for the fish and wildlife department, said the pack continues to attack livestock with the most recent attack earlier in the week.

Martorello says the pack likely still has one adult female and three juveniles. He said removal efforts will continue but noted the challenges of eliminating the entire pack.