Ross Giles was sentenced in 2014 to nearly 48 years in prison for Patti Berry’s killing. DNA evidence tied him to the victim.

The Washington State Supreme Court has rejected a request to review the case of a man convicted of murder in the stabbing death of a woman who disappeared after work in 1995.

The court on Tuesday unanimously agreed not to take up 49-year-old Danny Ross Giles’ case, The Daily Herald reported.

Prosecutors brought charges against Giles two decades after DNA evidence tied him to the crime. He was sentenced in 2014 to nearly 48 years in prison for Patti Berry’s death. Her body was found in a wooded area of Everett.

The state Court of Appeals in November rejected Giles’ request to have his murder conviction tossed, and he appealed to the higher court.

“We are just very gratified that this apparently is done for Patti and her family,” said Craig Matheson, Snohomish County’s chief criminal deputy prosecutor. “The sheriff’s office got it right. The jury got it right. The Court of Appeals got it right. And now state Supreme Court has got it right.”

“He’s where he’s supposed to be,” Berry’s mother, Nancy Stensrud, told the newspaper on Friday.

Berry was a single mother who worked as a nude dancer at an Everett club. She was killed after leaving work one night to go home.

When DNA evidence not available at the time of the killing linked Giles, he told detectives his DNA might have been on the steering wheel of Berry’s car and her clothing because he possibly had sex with her.

He appealed his conviction by contending Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Bruce Weiss didn’t allow jurors to hear about other people the defense thought could be possible suspects. The appeals court ruled that the evidence Giles wanted to present was legally insufficient.

Giles was also a suspect in the 1995 disappearance of 22-year-old hair stylist Tracey Brazzel, who went missing a few months before Berry’s killing. He was charged with Brazzel’s killing after genetic tests turned up his DNA in a blood-like spot that was collected from the exterior of her car.

But her body has never been found, and charges against Giles in the case were dropped. Officials say Giles could be charged again if Brazzel’s body is found.