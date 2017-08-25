The reason was not immediately clear. Joey Gibson, the Vancouver, Washington, founder of Patriot Prayer, mentioned threats of violence by anti-fascists in the video announcing the cancellation.

A controversial far-right rally that was scheduled to take place near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco has been canceled, the event organizer said in a Facebook live video Friday afternoon.

The reason for the cancellation was not immediately clear. In the video, Joey Gibson, the Vancouver, Washington, founder of Patriot Prayer, which was organizing the rally, mentioned threats of violence by anti-fascists.

The group will hold a news conference at Alamo Park on Saturday.

Gibson did not immediately respond to a text message from a Los Angeles Times reporter. Calls to a spokesperson for San Francisco City Hall were not immediately returned.

A spokeswoman for the San Francisco Police Department said she had not heard any word that the protest was canceled.

Despite the cancellation, some law-enforcement leaders say they will remain on alert.

“I think all agencies are still very concerned about the potential for violence,” said Jim Libby, an assistant chief with the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division.