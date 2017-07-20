Lawmakers couldn’t agree on a water-rights bill, which prevented a vote on a two-year capital budget.

OLYMPIA — The House and Senate have official adjourned their third special session, but lawmakers left on a sour note after a dispute over a water-rights bill prevented a vote on a two-year capital budget.

Legislative leaders had previously said they were likely to adjourn earlier in the day after negotiations broke down Wednesday on a water-rights bill that was tied to passage of a new construction budget for the state. Once it became clear that no progress would be made, the exodus began, first by the House Democrats, followed by other caucuses.

A few lawmakers stayed behind to officially gavel out.

Gov. Jay Inslee expressed disappointment but said he hoped “calmer minds may prevail” in coming weeks that would lead to an agreement so he could call lawmakers back for another special session for a final vote.