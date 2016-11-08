By 6 or 7 p.m., as national projections put Donald Trump's chances of winning the presidency higher than anticipated, state Democrats became worried. "We thought it would feel different at this point," said Maggie Carr of Seattle.

All four women have worked on I-1491, as members of the group Grandmothers Against Gun Violence. They came to the Washington State Democratic Party Tuesday night, hoping to celebrate Clinton’s victory. But a little before 7 p.m., they were all looking very nervous.

All three wore pants suits in honor of the Democratic candidate. “And we’re all about Hillary’s age,” said Jill McKinstry, who pulled out her “woman card,” the card that Clinton distributed to her women supporters earlier in the campaign to highlight such things as the lesser amount of pay women receive for the same work as men.

“We were ready to celebrate,” McKinstry said.

They weren’t the only ones.

Democrats freaking out up and down my feed as Trump looks like he could win. #waelex — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) November 9, 2016

"This shouldn't be so painful. It shouldn't be this close." Loren Hendrickson #waelex pic.twitter.com/ZFR6Y5ij8z — Kara McD (@kara_mcdermott) November 9, 2016