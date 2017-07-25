A health-department spokeswoman said it was clear from the reaction on social media that some people were offended.

The Washington State Department of Health is apologizing after some people were offended by anti-marijuana messaging aimed at Latino young people in the Yakima area.

The public-health campaign includes advertisements and at least one billboard that says, “We don’t need pot to have fun,” and “We’re Hispanics … We’re cool by default.”

Health department spokeswoman Julie Graham says it’s clear from the reaction on social media that some people were offended. The department said on its Twitter feed Tuesday it will remove the billboard.

Graham says the ads are part of a statewide effort to prevent teens from using marijuana. She said the department allocated $100,000 for a campaign in the Yakima area that also includes radio, social-media and shopping-mall advertising.

A group of about 60 local youngsters helped craft the message running in Yakima, which they thought would be effective in their demographic.