The suit against St. Joseph Medical Center says it has been violating the state’s consumer-protection laws since at least 2012, and that senior management at the hospital was aware of the problems.
OLYMPIA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has sued a Tacoma hospital over allegations that it illegally withheld charity care from tens of thousands of low-income patients.
The lawsuit against St. Joseph Medical Center was filed Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court. Ferguson says that the hospital has been violating the state’s consumer-protection laws since at least 2012, and that senior management at the hospital was aware of the problems and did not act.
Washington law requires all hospitals to let patients know about the availability of charity care, and to screen them for eligibility. It also limits the number of documents required of patients to prove their income. Among the allegations against St. Joseph’s is that employees were told to not volunteer information about the charity care program.
A message seeking comment has been left with CHI Franciscan, which runs the hospital.
Most Read Stories
- Ash falls like snow in Seattle as wildfires rage in Pacific Northwest VIEW
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- Seahawks roster cutdown Q-and-A: Why did Seattle waive Kasen Williams? And more
- Smoky haze settles in Seattle area as wildfires rage in Washington, Oregon
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.