Hundreds gather at the Emerald Queen Casino to tryout for the TV game show. One guy rapped about parsley to better his odds of making it.

Hundreds of people competed to get a chance to be on TV game show “Wheel of Fortune” during tryouts Thursday at the Emerald Queen Casino in Fife.

Three shows were held and everyone who showed up was able to submit an application. Participants were selected to come to the stage to audition through a random drawing.

“Wheel of Fortune” was looking for people who are enthusiastic, energetic and fun. At the end of the event, a team will choose the people they believe will be the best candidates for the show and they will go to final auditions in about a month.