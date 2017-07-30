Now’s the time to push hard for universal health care.

Sometimes, what you can accomplish is a matter of what you believe is possible or even worth doing in the first place. We ought to have a better health-care system in the United States, but we don’t because the will to create one has been lacking. That might be changing.

We know America spends a higher percentage of its GDP on health care than other countries with advanced economies, and at the same time the U.S. has worse health outcomes than those other countries.

We stand out among wealthy countries because unlike the others we don’t have universal health care. Our way of doing things leaves millions of people without health care. Democrats tried to address that with the 2010 Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), but it’s hard to make fundamental change with only one party on board.

Republicans spent seven years promising to kill the Act and got very close to doing that.

But Friday three Republican senators joined Democrats to stop a bill that would have taken health care from millions of Americans.

Everyone wants effective, available and affordable health care, of course. They want it for themselves and for their family. Some Americans, not even the majority of Americans, can’t get themselves to go beyond that narrow view, so we were stuck.

But one poll last month (USA TODAY/Suffolk University) found that 53 percent of Americans say Congress should either leave Obamacare alone or work to fix the things that are wrong with it while leaving its framework alone.

In a Pew Research Center poll, 60 percent of respondents said the federal government is responsible for ensuring that all Americans have health-care coverage.

Despite growing public support for the health-care act, Republicans in Congress had pressed ahead with repeal efforts before, but now the two parties are going to have to talk.

The majority of Americans who see value in a better system ought to be making some noise, letting their representatives in Congress on both sides of the aisle know that health care should be treated like a fundamental right, not just a market commodity.

Public opinion matters. The bill that was voted down Friday was nicknamed skinny repeal, because it replaced legislation that would have gone even further in dismantling the Affordable Care Act. That legislation was disliked by just about every part of the political spectrum.

Health care is not such a political issue in other wealthy countries. Providing health care is the humane thing to do, but also the smart thing for a country. Isn’t it better to have a healthy population than one in which health depends on individual wealth?

Healthy children learn better. Healthy adults are more able to contribute to the economy. People who get vaccinated don’t spread communicable diseases to you or your family.

Health care is an area where pooling resources for the common good just makes sense. If everyone is in the pool, the cost of treating people is lower than if only part of the population is covered. That’s how all insurance works.

If you drive a car, you’re required to have insurance. You might never need it, but insurance companies couldn’t survive (or profit) covering only people who have crashes. And if someone hits you or your car, you want them to be insured.

A person’s health is more important.

We’ve inched toward a better system by creating Medicare in 1966 and Medicaid in 1965.

Medicare insures millions of older Americans who paid into the system while they were working and it also insures some younger people who have disabilities or certain debilitating diseases. Insurance companies handle the claims, but the government pays.

Medicaid is a need-based government program that covers more than 69 million people. The Affordable Care Act expanded Medicaid to cover people who earn up to 138 percent of poverty level.

They’re both good programs and for the most part so is the Affordable Care Act, but too many people fall through the gaps between the coverages they offer. If people in other countries can have full coverage, why can’t people in our wealthy country? Maybe because we haven’t demanded it. Now’s the time to do that.