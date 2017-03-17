Commissioners for Fire District 1, which covers Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace, are holding a special meeting Friday night to address allegations of racially insensitive remarks by two commissioners during a March commission meeting.

Two Snohomish County fire commissioners made racially insensitive comments about hiring “cheaper” Mexican laborers to fill a paramedic position, according to a transcript of a March meeting made available by firefighters.

The remarks came during the March 7 commission meeting of Fire District 1, which serves Edmonds, Brier, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas south of Everett.

The commissioners were responding to a presentation by the district’s human-resources director over challenges in recruiting and hiring. Commissioners David Chan, an accountant and business consultant, and Bob Meador, a former Lynnwood fire chief, are heard talking in the background.

Chan, the only racial minority on the five-member fire commission, asks, “Could we hire a Mexican paramedic?” He then jokes, “It’s cheaper.”

Meador says, “I don’t wanna. I don’t want those immigrants. They can’t do the job.”

Chan repeats, “It’s cheaper.”

Two Snohomish County fire commissioners are alleged to have made racially insensitive comments about hiring “cheaper” Mexican labor during a March 7 meeting of the Fire District 1 Commission.

Members of the district’s firefighters union said the comments were brought to their attention this week. They then met with the chair of the commission, Jim McGaughey, the fire chief, Brad Reading, and the human-resources director, Bill Kolden.

“They had the same response that we had. They were appalled,” said Alex “A.J.” Johnson, Firefighters Local 1828 treasurer.

McGaughey called a special commission meeting for Friday night at 6 p.m. at district headquarters in South Everett.

Thad Hovis, president of the firefighters union, said in a statement that the professional firefighters of Snohomish County are a diverse group of men and women who provide services to a diverse citizenry in South Snohomish County.

“By no means do their (the two commissioners’) comments reflect our values.”

The firefighters’ hope for the meeting is that Chan and Meador will apologize and resign, Johnson said.

“They’re doing a poor job of administering the district,” he said.