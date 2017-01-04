A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

Medical investigators have identified an 18-year-old man who was found fatally shot near a Burien apartment complex Tuesday.

Manuel A. Ortiz-Ornelas died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The manner of death was homicide.

On Wednesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection his death. The suspect is one of three males detained Tuesday after the shooting, sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West said in a news release.

Authorities have booked the suspect into juvenile detention on suspicion of murder.

No further information on the suspect was available.

The shooting investigation unfolded shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, when Burien police responded to a report of shots fired in the 13700 block of Ambaum Boulevard South, according to West. Witnesses reported a group fled and a male was left on the ground.

Investigators found Ortiz-Ornelas with at least one gunshot wound, according to West. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information on the motive of the crime was available as of Wednesday, according to West.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating because it contracts with the city of Burien for police services.