Veterans calling for an end to war held a spirited rally and march Monday morning to launch Seattle’s May Day events.

Several dozen veterans and supporters gathered for an anti-war rally in downtown Seattle and then marched to Judkins Park to kick off the city’s May Day events.

Veterans for Peace held a rally just after 9 a.m. Monday at the Garden of Remembrance, calling for the end of war and cuts to military spending. Dan Gilman, president of Veterans for Peace, said the billions of dollars spent on the military should instead go to human services.

Gilman spoke out against the Trump administration’s plan for a $54 billion increase in military spending. Gilman served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

“The military is getting the bulk of money and resources that should be going to human and social needs,” he said before the rally. “It’s absurd the amount of money we spend for war and it never seems to get us anywhere.”

The small, but lively group of protesters marched down Second Avenue, stopping in front of the federal building, where they chanted, “Cut the funding, we demand! All you Democrats take a stand!” Many along the route cheered and honked as the group passed.

Escorted by Seattle police, the veterans paused at 23rd Avenue South and South Yesler Way with chants of “Off the internet and into the streets” or “Out of your cars and into the streets.“ Their enthusiasm didn’t seem to be dampened by the steady rain.

The march ended at Judkins Park, where those taking part in the 18th annual March for Workers and Immigrants Rights are gathering for a later and larger rally and march, this one ending at Seattle Center.

President Trump’s get-tough immigration policies are expected to add fuel to the March for Workers and Immigrant Rights, according to organizers.

Oscar Rosales Castañeda, a spokesman for the organizing group El Comité, which is also calling for a general strike, said he expects a larger, more intense crowd in light of Trump’s “overzealous” efforts to roll back women’s reproductive rights, LGBTQ gains, collective bargaining and immigration rights.

At St. Mark’s Cathedral on Capitol Hill, about 200 people from several congregations gathered Monday morning to announce the relaunch of the “sanctuary” movement, offering help and protection to immigrants threatened with deportation.

The original sanctuary movement began in the 1980s as churches provided refuge to immigrants fleeing civil wars in Central America. It was revitalized amid stepped up immigration raids at the end of the George W. Bush administration.

Now, amid Trump’s promises to crack down on illegal immigration, faith communities again see the need to step in.

“We declare that should the opportunity arise, we are prepared to provide sanctuary to an immigrant and their family, providing them with a means to continue to resist their deportation while hosted in a safe space for their body and spirit, the ability to remain with their family and community, and a public platform to proclaim their prophetic message regarding just and humane immigration policy,” said Unitarian Universalist minister the Rev. Beth Chronister in a statement.

Congregations throughout the area have been planning how to do this for months, and in some cases are gearing up to house immigrants, as well as offering other assistance, such as legal services. Churches, synagogues and mosques are taking part, according to Michael Ramos, executive director of the Church Council of Greater Seattle, who organized the Monday gathering.

For more than a century, advocates have demonstrated on May 1 in support of labor rights. A day of mostly peaceful protests across the world, the date has a complicated political history.

International Worker’s Day, also referred to as May Day, marks the date of the Haymarket affair of 1886, when industrial workers in Chicago went on strike as part of the movement for an eight-hour workday. Police tried to break up the strike, clashing with demonstrators. During the violence, someone detonated a bomb, killing a police officer. More strikers and officers were killed in ensuing riots.

Unions commemorate the day as part of the eight-hour workday movement, and political groups see it as a rallying cause.

In recent history, pro-labor movements across the U.S. have used May 1 to demonstrate for better wages and working conditions. Immigration groups in 2006 began to use the day for rallies calling for immigration reform.

In Seattle, strikes on May 1 date back to 1919. Demonstrations in recent years have been mostly peaceful, with labor and immigration groups holding festive marches.

But for five consecutive years, black-clad protesters, who have identified as anarchists and anti-capitalists, have clashed with police and vandalized areas of Seattle.

In preparation for the potential for violence, Starbucks Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room on Capitol Hill was boarded up before the expected May Day protests.