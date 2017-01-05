The victim has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Seattle police said.

A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision Thursday morning at First Avenue and Columbia Street, Seattle police said.

Police said a truck was heading south on First Avenue when it collided with a car traveling westbound on Columbia Street just before 10 a.m. The vehicles then struck the pedestrian in the intersection as well as a third vehicle.

The driver of the truck was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert officer, who found no signs of impairment, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene by Seattle Fire Department medics and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

No other details were available.