The finding is at odds with a report released in May by Democrats on a House Energy and Commerce Committee that said a conflict of interest existed in the Dr. Richard Ellenbogen’s roles as a researcher and as an NFL adviser.

The University of Washington on Friday released a review committee report that found that Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, the medical school’s chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, did not attempt “in any improper way” to influence the selection of a National Institutes of Health $16 million grant to fund a study of a brain disease linked to head trauma.

That finding is at odds with a report released in May by Democrats on a House Energy and Commerce Committee that found that Ellenbogen “inappropriately” intervened in the award process and was a “primary example of the conflicts of interest between his role as a researcher and his role” as a National Football League adviser. Ellenbogen serves as the unpaid co-chair of the NFL’s Head, Neck and Spine Committee.

The grant in question was initially to be funded from a portion of what the NFL called an “unrestricted” $30 million donation made to the NIH in 2012. After NFL advisers raised concerns about awarding the grant to Boston University-led researchers, the NIH opted to fund the study with federal dollars, according to the report by Democrats on the House committee.

The congressional report concluded that the NFL “did not carry out its commitment to respect the science and prioritize health and safety.” It also noted that Ellenbogen’s name was included on a competitive grant proposal at the time he reached out to NIH.

UW’s review determined that Ellenbogen did not “violate any applicable or generally accepted ethical standards” in his work on behalf of the NFL committee. The UW committee recommended that the school take no disciplinary action against Ellenbogen.

The UW review was requested in July by UW medical school Dean Paul Ramsey, and was conducted by four senior leaders at UW’s medical school.

Tina Mankowski, a UW spokesman, said Ramsey has accepted the report and that no further action will be taken.