Local NewsPhoto & Video UW campus in full bloom Originally published March 30, 2017 at 7:01 pmUpdated March 30, 2017 at 7:20 pm The University of Washington's quad on the Seattle campus is swarming Thursday with people who were checking out the cherry blossoms, which are at or near peak. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times) Swarms of people check out the cherry blossoms at The University of Washington's quad. By Ken LambertSeattle Times staff photographer
