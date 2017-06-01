USS Nimitz leaves Bremerton as it begins six-month deployment in the western Pacific Ocean.

The 1,092-ft aircraft carrier USS Nimitz left Bremerton Naval Shipyard on Thursday after a 20-month systems upgrade and scheduled maintenance.

The 45-year old Nimitz is a supercarrier of the U.S. Navy. It’s powered by two Westinghouse A4W nuclear reactors, which gives the carrier unlimited range. Her top speed is listed as 31.5 knots (36.25 mph).

This is the carrier’s first deployment since 2013. It is expected to be in the western Pacific Ocean for six months with visits to the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

The Nimitz leads Carrier Strike Group 11, which includes guided missile destroyers, a guided missile cruiser and aircraft from Naval Air Station Whidbey.