Skagit County’s Sakuma Brothers Farms has reached a tentative contract agreement with a new union representing some 500 farmworkers, according to union negotiators

Just in time for the strawberry harvest, leaders of a union representing hundreds of farmworkers say they have reached a tentative contract agreement with Sakuma Brothers Farms in Skagit County.

Familias Unidas por la Justicia (FUJ), which represents about 500 workers, announced the deal Sunday afternoon, saying it had been approved by negotiators Saturday evening.

It’s the first such contract since the workers voted to unionize in September.

Union President Ramon Torres, who helped negotiate the agreement, said through an interpreter he did not want to reveal specific terms before informing union members. But he called it a good deal for berry pickers.

“These are some of the best wages that farmworkers have in the state of Washington,” Torres said.

He said the proposed two-year contract also would create new protections against unjust firing and calls for establishment of a medical plan in the near future.

Sakuma Brothers CEO Danny Weeden and other company representatives could not be reached for comment Sunday night.

If ratified, the contract could mark a new chapter in the relationship between the workers and Sakuma, which has faced years of boycotts, lawsuits and walkouts over wages and working conditions.

In 2014, the company agreed to pay $850,000 in a wage-and-hour settlement with workers who claimed they’d been underpaid and denied breaks.

The farmworkers represented by FUJ include indigenous Mixteco and Trique Mexicans who migrate each year from California.

Workers will vote on the contract proposal this week, with strawberry-picking season set to begin. “The union and the company are both looking forward to this new partnership, working together for a successful season,” Torres said.