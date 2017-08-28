The group has been having a grand time getting together to sing and strum for more than 20 years.

The Ukulele and Sing-Along group, composed of about 10 to12 people, meets every Monday from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Senior Center of West Seattle.

They practice songs like “What a Wonderful World” and “Walk Right In.” The Ukulele and Sing-Along group was started in 1995, and invites all skill levels to attend.