The group has been having a grand time getting together to sing and strum for more than 20 years.
The Ukulele and Sing-Along group, composed of about 10 to12 people, meets every Monday from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Senior Center of West Seattle.
They practice songs like “What a Wonderful World” and “Walk Right In.” The Ukulele and Sing-Along group was started in 1995, and invites all skill levels to attend.
