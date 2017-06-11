A choir from a Christian organization in Uganda performs at First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach in Shoreline.

The Imani Milele Choir performs at the First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach in Shoreline on Sunday.

Imani Milele is a Christian organization in Uganda that provides housing and education for vulnerable children in their country, and the choir is comprised of children from the program.

The choir has 38 members, 20 of which tour the East Coast, and 18 of which are on this West Coast tour.

Since 2013, the choir has toured in the United States to gather sponsorships and support. They will be going to Eastern Washington next, and touring until November.

For more information, visit http://www.imanimilele.com/choir.