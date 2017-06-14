David Bonderman, who has deep ties to the Seattle and the Pacific Northwest, resigned from Uber’s board Tuesday.

David Bonderman, who resigned from Uber’s board last night after he made a “disrespectful” comment during a leadership meeting called to address sexism in the workplace, has a variety of ties to the Seattle area.

The Oak View Group, of which Bonderman is a partner, was chosen by the city last week to renovate the KeyArena, pending City Council approval. A longtime minority owner of the Boston Celtics, the hedge-fund founder expressed interest in bringing both an NBA and an NHL teams to Seattle.

Bonderman, a University of Washington graduate, apologized in an email for his “disrespectful” comment revealed this week in a leaked recording of the Uber meeting.

In the audio, board member Arianna Huffington welcomed new board member Wang Lang Martello, saying, “There’s a lot of data that shows when there’s one woman on the board, it’s much more likely that there will be a second woman on the board.”

Bonderman replied, “Actually, what it shows is it’s much more likely to be more talking.”

In a statement, Bonderman said, “I do not want my comments to create distraction as Uber works to build a culture of which we can be proud.”

Bonderman is also a founding partner of investment company TPG Capital, which acquired Kirkland-based Wave Broadband last month when it merged with TPG-owned RCN Telecom Services.

Bonderman and leaders of the national Machinists union met with then-Boeing CEO Phil Condit in 2003 to talk about buying out the Commercial Airplanes division of the then-struggling company. The idea died soon after.

In 2008, Bonderman led an investor group that pumped $7.2 billion into Seattle-based Washington Mutual, at a time the bank was trying to shore up its financial position while suffering losses from U.S. subprime mortgages. A few months later, regulators seized the bank and arranged a sale of its assets and deposits to JPMorgan Chase in the largest bank failure in U.S. history.

The Bonderman family also established the Bonderman Travel Fellowship program through the UW, which helps students travel abroad. The program was created in 1995 and was inspired by Bonderman’s own traveling experience while at the university, according to the program’s website.

TPG will continue to hold a seat on Uber’s board.