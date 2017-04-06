A recreational vehicle caught fire under the West Seattle Bridge, but no one was injured and the bridge was not damaged.

Two recreational vehicles were damaged, but no one was injured, when a fire broke out under the West Seattle Bridge early Thursday.

The fire started when a man who was living in one of the RVs, parked at East Marginal Way South and South Spokane Street, started the vehicle’s engine around 4 a.m. to get warm, according to the Seattle Fire Department. When he started the vehicle, the engine caught fire.

Seattle Department of Transportation officials inspected the bridge Thursday and determined it had not been damaged and was safe for travel, a spokesman said.