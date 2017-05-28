Injuries are not life-threatening, but at least 24 bullets were fired in the incident. SPD’s gang unit is investigating

Seattle Police gang unit detectives are investigating the shooting Saturday night of two people in Pioneer Square.

Witnesses began calling in reports of multiple shots fired in the 500 block of 3rd Avenue just before 11 p.m., according to police.

They reported an altercation between two people, which led to one leaving the area in a car. When the car returned to the area, witnesses said two people on the sidewalk fired at it.

The suspects ran away and the car left the area.

Officers later found the vehicle near Terrace Street and Boren Avenue with one gunshot victim inside. Police describe the victim’s injuries as non life-threatening.

A second gunshot victim with non life-threatening injuries walked into a hospital emergency room at about the same time.

Investigators recovered 24 shell casings from the shooting scene and impounded the victim’s vehicle for follow up investigation.