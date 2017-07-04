Police believe speed may have played a role in both accidents.
A motorcycle crash Tuesday morning was the second fatal crash along Interstate 5 in Seattle in 24 hours, police said.
The Washington State Patrol said a motorcyclist was heading south on I-5 at the I-90 junction about 9 a.m. Tuesday when the crash occurred. Speed was believed to be a factor, Trooper Rick Johnson said in a tweet.
Two lanes of northbound I-5 were closed, backing up traffic for about an hour, Johnson said. As of about 9:45 a.m., all lanes were open.
No information about the rider was available.
In the earlier crash, around 5:45 p.m. Monday, a 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he collided with a car heading southbound on I-5 near the West Seattle Bridge exit, the State Patrol reported in a news release.
WSP said the motorcyclist was “traveling at a high rate and in and out of traffic,” when the motorcycle struck another vehicle.
The 47-year-old woman driving the car was uninjured.
