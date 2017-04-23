The action, in response to a request from Gov. Jay Inslee, makes federal funding available to state, local and tribal governments as well as certain nonprofits.

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Washington state to address damage from late January and February storms that brought flooding, landslides and mudslides.

The action, in response to a request from Gov. Jay Inslee, makes federal funding available to state, local and tribal governments as well as certain nonprofit groups.

The assistance covers emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged from Jan. 30 to Feb. 22 in 13 counties, and hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Counties named in the declaration included Adams, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Grant, Lewis, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Spokane, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whatcom.