A truck tipped over on Capitol Hill Thursday morning while loading a dumpster filled with concrete and rebar.

The yellow truck was on its side on Boylston Avenue, between Prospect and Aloha streets, as firefighters were sent to the scene just before 9 a.m.

Eric Kaufman, who lives about 15 feet from where the truck flipped, said the truck had successfully loaded the dumpster but then it “swung off to the side and pulled the truck over.”

“That thing is so heavy, you’d have to be precise pulling it on and off,” he said.

The truck’s driver was taken away in an ambulance, Kaufman said.

“He wasn’t smushed or pinned or anything,” Kaufman said. “I came out and he was complaining about back pain. I asked if he was all right, and he said he wasn’t sure.”

Kaufman said the man had a scrape on his knee, but seemed otherwise all right.