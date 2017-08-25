From slowdowns to potential havoc, here’s a look at what’s in store this weekend.

Here are the weekend’s top traffic trouble spots:

• Highway 520 across Lake Washington is closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, westbound from 92nd Avenue Northeast to Montlake Boulevard, and eastbound from I-5 to 92nd Avenue.

When it reopens, westbound traffic will shift from the old 1963 bridge onto the new spans that run on tall concrete pillars over Foster Island — a major milestone in the $4.6 billion Highway 520 replacement. The new bus-carpool lane will for the first time reach Seattle.

The new bridge section includes a walk-bike lane but it won’t be completed all the way across the lake until fall.

• The three right lanes of northbound I-5 will close from Southcenter to Interurban Avenue in Tukwila, for expansion-joint replacement above Interurban Avenue South, from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

This closure will block some ramps at the I-5/405 junction and cause more havoc than previous repaving south of Southcenter. The state is predicting a six-mile slowdown on I-5, a four-mile jam on I-405 in Renton, and congestion on downhill Highway 518 that overflows to SeaTac or Burien.

Three more lane closures are planned for Interurban and Duwamish River Bridge repairs, Sept. 8-11, Sept. 29-Oct. 2 and Oct. 13-16.

• Parts of I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass remain closed for concrete panel replacement, causing lane reductions and diversions.

• Highway 532 at Stanwood remains closed for culvert repairs, meant to help salmon swim inland. Traffic is detoured through nearby two-lane roads.

• Two lanes of the Aurora Bridge in Seattle will close southbound for structural inspections from 5 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

• Highway 410 is closed just east of Chinook Pass while crews fight the Norse Peak fire.