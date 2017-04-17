A woman was struck by a light-rail train Monday morning. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

The Seattle Fire Department says a woman was hit by a light-rail train this morning in South Seattle.

The agency tweeted that firefighters evaluated the victim, who was struck by a slow-moving train near Fifth Avenue South and South Holgate Street. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

