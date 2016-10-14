The unidentified man apparently lost control of the vehicle heading northbound in Interstate 5’s express lane at Mercer Street Thursday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 39-year-old semitruck driver died Thursday night when he apparently lost control of the vehicle heading north on an Interstate 5 express lane at Mercer Street in Seattle, officials said.

The man, not yet identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, was from Abbotsford, B.C., according to the Washington State Patrol. Medics pronounced him dead at the crash scene.

According to troopers, the truck struck a road barrier and rolled over. The vehicle then blocked the left lane. The cause of the crash is not known.

The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to the incident, as part of its investigation. The agency is urging those people to call State Patrol Trooper McMurtray at 206-720-3040.