Ferries between Whidbey Island and Mukilteo were suspended for more than three hours Saturday morning after a truck sheared off the panel that controls the loading ramp at the Mukilteo terminal.

Maintenance crews at the terminal repaired damage, and service was restored at noon, with a sailing from Clinton to Mukilteo, Washington State Ferries said. Departures at 12:30 p.m. were scheduled for both terminals.

While the Clinton to Mukilteo ferry route was suspended, the only way to get on of off Whidbey Island by car was the Deception Pass Bridge on state Highway 20. The Coupeville ferry to Port Townsend is closed for seismic retrofitting until Monday morning.