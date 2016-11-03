Avoid westbound I-90 and connecting highways this weekend, while construction limits traffic to one lane at Bellevue Way.

Interstate 90 will be constricted to just one lane westbound this weekend at Bellevue Way, causing traffic snarls at the east shore of Lake Washington.

Construction work will stretch from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be diverted into the express lanes of the floating bridge, all the way to Rainier Avenue South.

The closures are part of an ongoing series to install bus-carpool lanes in the main roadways, while improving lights and fire-suppression devices in the tunnels.

It’s part of an overall $282 million project through mid-2017, to prepare the freeway for light-rail construction. This light-rail extension was previously approved by voters and is expected to reach Bellevue and Overlake in 2023, regardless of whether Sound Transit Proposition 1 passes Tuesday.

Next week, Monday Night Football is coming to Seattle, for a 5:30 p.m. game against the Buffalo Bills.

Highway congestion and crowded public transit are likely. South-end fans can board light rail at the new Angle Lake Station park-and-ride garage, where about 400 of the 1,162 stalls remain available after the morning commute.