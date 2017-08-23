This new time-lapse video shows crews cutting and hauling away sections of the giant drill since it broke daylight in April.

Goodbye, Bertha.

On Wednesday, crews disassembled and hauled away the last bits of the giant tunnel-boring machine from its South Lake Union disassembly pit, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported.

The milestone caps four months work of taking apart the drill from both outside and inside the Highway 99 tunnel. The largest lift was 70 tons, WSDOT says.

“It was tricky, tough and impressive work, re-positioning the machine and dismantling its 8,000 tons of steel into pieces small enough to lift by crane or pull back out of the south end of the tunnel,” a WSDOT blog says.

The transportation agency released a time-lapse video Wednesday showing the whole disassembly process, following similar videos since Bertha finished its dig for the tunnel project in April.

Hitachi Zosen, the machine’s manufacturer, donated cutting tools and the control panel from Bertha to the Museum of History & Industry for future display, as well as gifted pieces of the machine’s cutterhead to the Port of Seattle, the blog says. Crews hauled most of the cutterhead, however, to a steel-recycle center in the local area.

The four-lane, tolled Highway 99 tunnel will replace the aging Alaskan Way Viaduct and is expected to open by early 2019. Crews will demolish the viaduct over nine months.

During Bertha’s dismantling, crews meanwhile worked on building the tunnel highway decks. (This interactive page breaks down the project’s progress.)

Wednesday’s milestone aside, WSDOT says it will keep its @BerthaDigsSR99 Twitter account running “because although the machine is gone, the product of her labors remains.”

A final salute to Bertha: crews removing the last piece of the tunneling machine from the pit this morning. New video coming soon. pic.twitter.com/kGFCXxb3Rv — SR 99 (@BerthaDigsSR99) August 23, 2017

Here’s a look back on Bertha’s tumultuous, years-long dig; we’ve covered the machine’s technical challenges and successes every step of the way.

The machine started slowly digging out of its launch pit in July, 2013, beginning the 1.7-mile trip to South Lake Union. At 57 feet, 4 inches diameter, it was the world’s largest tunnel drill at the time.

Then, Bertha overheated and stalled Dec. 6, 2013, three days after a eight-inch diameter pipe tangled in the machine’s cutting teeth. That led to a massive repair effort.

Court disputes over the giant machine’s fitness when it arrived in Seattle have lasted years.

Crews had to excavate a 120-foot deep vault to rescue and repair the giant drill’s front end, work that started in October 2014.

Bertha’s refurbished face was stacked and reassembled by August 2015, as others continued working on building the highway.

On Dec. 22, 2015, workers powered up the tunnel-boring machine after the two-year delay.

After that, Bertha’s churning remained relatively consistent, with scheduled breaks for crews to inspect and replace the machine’s cutting tools.

The machine broke ground on April 4. That was 29 months late compared to its original target date of October 2014.

Material from The Seattle Times archives contributed to this report.