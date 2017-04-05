Crews this week will remove steel support braces and then begin cutting Bertha into pieces.

For many, clouds of dust obscured history Tuesday as Bertha emerged from her 1.75-mile cavern to some smiles and some eye rolls of long-waiting Seattleites.

It was a dirty grind.

For those wishing for a better view, the Washington State Department of Transportation has posted some drone video documenting Bertha’s final push.

There’s more work to do. Crews this week will remove steel support braces inside the pit, and then inch Bertha forward so it’s in position to be disassembled. Most of the machine will then be scrapped.

