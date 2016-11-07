Fans are encouraged to sport team colors and "bring the boom" on the afternoon trip from Bainbridge to Seattle ahead of Monday Night Football.

Washington State Ferries will host a floating pep rally today aboard the 2:55 p.m. sailing of the Wenatchee from Bainbridge Island to Seattle.

The Bainbridge High marching band and drumline will await travelers — encouraged to sport team colors and “bring the boom” — at Colman Dock before the 5:30 p.m. Seahawks game against the Buffalo Bills.

It’s recommended that customers buy tickets in advance of the rush toward CenturyLink Field. A late-night sailing at 11:30 p.m. from Seattle to Bremerton was also added.

In addition, the Washington State Department of Transportation warns commuters that the game-day Sounder train runs only on weekends and will not be in operation tonight.