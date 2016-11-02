Bicyclists and pedestrians can stock up on free lights, reflectors and swag at Lake Union Park as winter approaches.

The nonprofit Commute Seattle and the city will hand out lights and reflectors Thursday morning, to help bicyclists and pedestrians survive winter darkness.

The annual “Light Up Your Ride” event goes from 7 to 9 a.m. at Lake Union Park, at the south end of the lake.

The giveaway used to be at McGraw Plaza Park near Westlake Station, but was moved this year, to catch commuters on the new west Lake Union bikeway. Spray paint, tape and splash guards will be available, along with cycling-related raffle prizes, doughnuts and hot coffee.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, bringing along darkness an hour earlier.

Adding urgency is a national and disproportionate climb in deaths to vulnerable users.

Bicycling fatalities in the U.S. increased 12 percent last year, while vehicle crashes killing pedestrians increased 10 percent, reversing earlier progress.

Seattle and many cities have adopted “Vision Zero” policies, with a stated goal of eliminating road casualties by 2030. Tactics include reduced speed limits, school-zone crackdowns, lane narrowing or obstacles, and education campaigns.

In Seattle last year, 44 pedestrian, 23 bicyclists and 119 people in vehicles were killed or severely injured, totals that have been fairly consistent this decade, even as more people travel across the fast-growing city.