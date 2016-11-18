Passengers moved quickly on Thursday night to stop a RapidRide bus on the Alaskan Way Viaduct and start CPR on the Metro driver.

A passenger guided a weaving Metro bus to a stop on the southbound Alaskan Way Viaduct late Thursday night, taking over as the driver suffered a fatal heart attack.

Driver Sam Williams, 63, managed while semiconscious to tell riders he was having a heart attack, according to a statement Friday by King County Metro Transit.

“Passengers noticed the bus swerving at slow speeds and quickly rushed to Williams’ aid,” Metro said.

As one rider stopped the RapidRide C bus 6 inches from a viaduct guardrail, other passengers unbuckled the driver and began CPR at 11:17 p.m., the agency said. Williams was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center.

About five passengers helped, said spokesman Scott Gutierrez.

Preliminary reports indicate Williams’ foot was on the brake and he was slowing the bus shortly after it merged onto the viaduct at Columbia Street, traveling toward West Seattle.

“Many of us are grieving today over the loss of Sam Williams, a dedicated Metro operator for the last six years,” Metro General Manager Rob Gannon said in a statement. “I thank the passengers whose quick action to safely stop the bus prevented this from becoming an even greater tragedy.”

No passengers were hurt.

Thebuses on RapidRide lines weigh 42,000 pounds and probably would break through the viaduct’s 63-year-old concrete railings in a crash at any significant speed.