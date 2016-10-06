Link light-rail trains carried more than 100,000 riders in a single day for the first time.

Link light-rail trains carried 101,000 passengers Friday, the 21-mile corridor’s first six-figure day, Sound Transit said.

Besides the normal commute and nightlife crowds, a University of Washington football game and Seattle Mariners baseball game drew evening riders. This was one of three “megaevent” days where transit staff prepared plans for additional railcars on the line.

Friday also included students commuting during the first week of UW’s fall semester, and the Angle Lake park-and-ride station in SeaTac opening a week earlier.

August monthly ridership figures averaged 69,000 weekday boardings, the latest report says. That continues steady growth since the UW and Capitol Hill stations opened in March.

“We have the happy challenge of ridership exceeding expectations,” said David Huffaker, deputy director for operations, to the agency’s citizen oversight panel on Thursday. In August, nearly 2 million people rode, he said.

Rising numbers are a closely watched angle in this fall’s ST3 campaign, to raise property, sales and car tab taxes to build more trackway.

John Niles, president of the opponents group Smarter Transit, often says that Sound Transit promised to serve 105,000 Link riders per day, year round, by 2020 — and that it should meet that goal first before it deserves more taxes.

Link may close in on the original target when the U District station, which was due in 2006 but won’t be done until 2021, comes on line and if ridership continues to increase.

Scores of trips have exceeded the comfortable load of 150 people per railcar, with some approaching “max load” near 200, where people would jostle to get in or out.

Huffaker said this year’s service plan predicted just over 50,000 daily passengers that could be served mainly by two-car trains, with three-car trains in during peak hours. Three-car service has been increased on big days, and all day Saturday.

Maintenance crews are working some overtime and changed shifts, he said, but fare income is also higher than budgeted.

Niles called crowding on trains “a major fail” and said officials should have been ready. “This train we have is taking too long to build and has cost too much, and now it cannot handle the ridership planned,” he said.

For the Link already operating, the trackways, tunnels, stations and trains cost about $4.5 billion to build, of which $1.3 billion was federally funded.

Huffaker said, “we see more crush loads on buses than on the trains,” but that all eyes are on rail this year.