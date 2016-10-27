Uber’s endorsement of Sound Transit 3 is in line with the company’s sense ride-service companies can complement that public transportation with “first- and last-mile” service.

Uber endorsed Sound Transit 3, saying its growing fleet would mesh well with future rail stations.

Several tech and retail companies have jumped on the campaign train, donating $3.5 million, including Microsoft, Expedia, Amazon.

But what makes Uber novel is the disruptive role the app-based ride service has played in transportation and its potential to further shake things up. One question is whether Uber will operate a self-driving fleet by the time the entire $54 billion ST3 system would be built, around 2041.

“We also know that ride-sharing can complement public transportation by providing a reliable and convenient first- and last-mile solution,” said Brooke Steger, Northwest manager for Uber, in a blog post. The company hasn’t donated campaign money.

A third of trips in Paris start within 200 meters of a transit station, and two-thirds in London, she said.

Closer to home:

• Pierce Transit was awarded a $205,000 federal grant to subsidize Uber and Lyft rides, at an expected average cost of $11 per trip, in places where gaps exist in bus routes — and sending a mostly empty bus would cost more.

• Uber is offering discounted $3 rides this week, through Friday night, for short trips surrounding UW Station in Seattle and the Eastgate park-and-ride in Bellevue.

• A free ride worth up to $10 is offered by Uber on Halloween weekend through Monday night, to prevent drunken driving. This promotion, endorsed by the Seattle Department of Transportation’s (SDOT) Vision Zero safety program, follows similar events for St. Patrick’s Day and last month’s UW-Stanford football game. SDOT has also promoted these types of programs with Lyft, Uber’s business rival.

Meanwhile, self-driving cars are quickly developing, led in part by Uber’s own road tests in Pittsburgh.

Rail skeptics say self-driving cars, and cars that communicate with each other, will make roads and carpooling more efficient. Therefore, the Puget Sound region shouldn’t embark on a quarter-century of construction to build an obsolete rail system, argues Bryan Mistele, CEO of the Kirkland-based INRIX traffic-data company.

At a campaign debate in Bellevue centered on Sound Transit’s expansion plan, transit-board member Claudia Balducci of Bellevue tried to flip the issue, by saying she looks forward to hailing Uber to reach a light rail.

Along similar lines, Steger predicts fewer people will own cars. “There will be less car ownership and people will come to rely more on a mix of mass transit and other transport options to get where they need to go, even as self-driving vehicles become a bigger part of the picture” she wrote.

ST3 critic Joe Rosmann, also a longtime promoter of autonomous cars, said the endorsement seems like a catalyst for public-private relationships where an Uber app mingles with an iPhone app and a Sound Transit app, to help people book a seamless crosstown trip, for instance from South Bellevue to Interbay.

Rossman said the software can be perfected immediately — based around cheaper bus-rapid transit or express buses rather than rail. “We could have a lot of this stuff in the next three or four years, instead of the next 25 years,” he said.