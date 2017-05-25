The president’s budget, and a proposed Federal Transit Administration funding list this week, would phase out future grants, including $1.2 billion to the Northgate-Lynnwood light-rail line.

Sound Transit and its allies in Congress are preparing for a long struggle to restore $1.2 billion that President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget proposes to yank from the Lynnwood-Northgate light-rail extension.

That corridor, currently scheduled to open in 2023, is under final engineering and was previously recommended to receive the funds from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), covering half the cost for design, land, construction and trains.

But in an FTA annual statement released Wednesday afternoon, the Lynnwood line is omitted, even though it earned a “medium-high” federal rating and would add 67,000 daily riders — and thousands more from an Everett line expected to open in the 2030s.

Trump budget: Transit isn’t a national issue President Donald Trump’s budget, released this week, says: “The budget proposes reduced funding for ... local transit projects that should be funded by states and localities that benefit from their use. Localities are better equipped to scale and design infrastructure investments needed for their communities. Several major metropolitan areas, including Denver, Los Angeles, and Seattle, have already begun to move in this direction by asking residents to approve multibillion dollar bond measures to speed the delivery of highway and transit investments. These regions realize waiting for federal grant funding is not the most efficient way to meet their local transportation needs.” Source: White House budget, May 2018

“We’re really in uncharted waters,” said Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff, who headed the FTA through most of the Obama administration.

Rogoff said he’s contacted supporters in Congress, and is pleased with their eagerness to work for Puget Sound-area transit funding.

The White House policy change would also remove an anticipated $500 million grant for the Angle Lake-Federal Way extension, scheduled to open in 2024.

In justifying the cut, the president’s budget this week says transit isn’t a national mission.

“The budget proposes reduced funding for … local transit projects that should be funded by states and localities that benefit from their use,” it says.

That view was reinforced by the proposed FTA capital grant list released Wednesday. It would phase out the huge New Starts program, which has helped pay for big transit projects, by funding only those that already have a multiyear grant agreement signed.

The Lynnwood extension is almost to that stage, but lacks a final grant contract.

And in the 2017 budget, Congress has supplied $100 million, a sign that members might rally around future funding for Lynn­wood and other projects nationwide.

Rogoff sounded more optimistic about federal funding last fall after Trump touted a $1 trillion infrastructure vision, including railways, and chose the experienced Elaine Chao as transportation secretary.

“Ideologues have held sway, and we’re seeing that in the president’s budget,” Rogoff said Wednesday.

Members of Congress couldn’t be reached for comment late Wednesday.

Despite the FTA statement released Wednesday, “Light rail is still going to Lynn­wood,” Rogoff said.

But losing the $1.2 billion grant would blow a hole in Sound Transit’s limited funding base for Snohomish County programs, and he can’t predict yet whether trains would get there by 2023.