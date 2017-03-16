Seven future transit lines in Washington — including the light-rail corridor from Lynnwood to Northgate — would lose their anticipated federal funding under the president’s budget proposal.

Seven future transit lines in Washington state — including the light-rail corridor from Lynnwood to Northgate — would lose their anticipated federal funding under President Trump’s budget proposal released Thursday.

The cuts would apply to most of the 70 capital projects around the country that are in the pipeline for proposed grants, and in some cases are already approved by the Federal Transit Administration for final engineering.

Trump’s “America First” budget blueprint would halt FTA grants except for projects that already have signed grant agreements for construction money. Sound Transit was scheduled to sign such a contract for the Lynnwood light-rail extension in mid-2017.

Washington transit in jeopardy? President Trump’s proposed federal budget would halt new national transit grants, leading to budget gaps in seven projects here. • Lynnwood Link light-rail line, from Lynnwood to Northgate, $1.2 billion grant. • The Angle Lake-Federal Way light rail line, $499 million grant. • The Swift 2, bus-rapid transit line, a Community Transit route through the Canyon Park, Mill Creek, South Everett and Paine Field areas, $50 million grant. • Spokane Transit’s Central City Line bus-rapid transit on Division Street, $54 million grant. • The Central City Connector streetcar extension on Seattle’s First Avenue, $75 million grant. • Madison Street bus-rapid transit in Seattle, $61.2 million grant. • Tacoma Link light-rail extension from UW-Tacoma to the Hilltop neighborhood and Tacoma Community College, $75 million grant. Sources: Federal Transit Administration and local transit agency online profiles.

“Future investments in new transit projects would be funded by the localities that use and benefit from these localized projects,” the proposal says.

That would jeopardize some $1.2 billion that Sound Transit was counting on to fund half of Lynnwood Link, which was approved by voters in 2008 and scheduled to open in 2023.

The route includes stops at Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline and Jackson Park to serve an estimated 63,000 or more daily riders. Lynnwood Station in particular offers many ways to catch a train with its bus terminal, park-and-ride garage, two bike-walk trails, and vast lots to build dense housing, shops or offices.

Trump’s budget would also omit $499 million to help build a $1.9 billion south-end line from Angle Lake Station to Federal Way by 2024.

A downtown Seattle streetcar extension and a RapidRide line on steep Madison Street would also be at risk of losing federal funding under the proposed budget.

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., ranking minority member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said via email Thursday:

“Investing in transportation infrastructure, especially in the fast-growing Puget Sound, is incredibly important to safety, efficiency and regional economic growth. To see the President just zero out programs and try to cut off project funding demonstrates this Administration’s complete disregard for working families in Washington state and in communities across this country.”

Legally and financially speaking, last fall’s $54 billion Sound Transit 3 ballot measure, which adds $28 billion in local property, sales and car-tab taxes through 2041, could be used to fill such gaps — even for the previously scheduled Lynnwood line.

But doing so would reduce the future cash flow to move quickly on ST3.

Five transit projects would be affected in Los Angeles, where two-thirds of voters last year approved local taxes to support a $120 billion transportation program.

Thursday’s proposal seems to confirm the paranoia by transit activists that Republicans under Trump may slash transit aid.

Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff downplayed such fears last November, even while rushing to lock down cheap bond and loan financing. Trump has previously praised infrastructure in general, and his transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, previously worked in the federal Transportation Department when the grant programs were stable, Rogoff noted.

Critics of such federal grants have traditionally argued that they steer money to ineffective projects that states are unwilling to fund themselves, or that federal oversight is weak.

Trump has suggested that private investments and public-private partnerships ought to fund $1 trillion in infrastructure projects.

Sound Transit previously won more than $1.3 billion under Republican President George W. Bush and Democratic President Barack Obama, for rail between Tukwila and the University of Washington.

The TIGER infrastructure program, created by Murray in 2009, has also been a longtime potential target for GOP spending cuts. The local Mercer Street rebuild and South Park Bridge replacement were done partly through TIGER money.

“I will use every tool I have to fight for TIGER, transit grants, and other competitive programs so the federal government continues to be a good partner when it comes to investing in our nation’s roads, bridges, and public transportation,” Murray wrote.