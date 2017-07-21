An overpass repair project on northbound Interstate 5 in Olympia will change this weekend’s summer-congestion patterns, while the freeway in SeaTac stays fully open.

This is supposed to be a less-daunting weekend than usual for highway-construction closures — but not if you drive northbound Interstate 5 through Olympia.

And of course, the continuing slowdown for concrete replacement near Snoqualmie Pass “has been known to add two hours to people’s travel times,” says Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) spokeswoman Lisa Van Cise, in this week’s ominously cheerful video guide.

But at least the crews are taking a three-week break from repaving northbound I-5 in SeaTac, to resume Aug. 11-14.

The Olympia job will rebuild an approach span at the Pacific-Avenue overpass that has been settling into the ground, between Olympia and Lacey. The four-lane deck will narrow to two lanes from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers are urged to travel late at night, or very early in the morning, to evade miles of delay. Next weekend, lanes will be reduced again for expansion-joint repair.

Meanwhile, WSDOT is keeping all lanes open at SeaTac, rather than pair that project with Olympia slowdowns and make cross-state drivers get stuck twice. In addition, the state takes its usual roadwork hiatus for Seafair. The Torchlight Parade is July 29, followed by hydroplane races the first weekend of August.

Several events this weekend will draw crowds in cars and on transit, including the WNBA All-Star Game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in KeyArena, along with the Capitol Hill Block Party and the Bite of Seattle at Seattle Center all weekend, and the Chinatown Seafair Parade at 7 p.m. Sunday. A Sounders FC match Sunday night and three Mariners baseball games will each draw 40,000 fans to Sodo.