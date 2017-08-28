A minor collision between a taxi and light-rail train Sunday night caused no injuries but briefly slowed the high-capacity transit line, which was carrying many passengers after a Sounders FC match.

Passengers on a Link light rail had to wait aboard a stopped train Sunday night, after a minor collision with a taxi.

Though there were no injuries, the incident slowed the high-capacity transit line, until riders eventually got off and boarded a different train southbound at Othello Station.

Sound Transit was notified at 9:49 p.m. about “light contact” between a train and a car that turned left onto the trackway, and normal service was restored at 9:58 p.m., agency spokeswoman Kimberly Reason said Monday.

Service continued during the incident, as at least one southbound train continued using the northbound track, two riders said. Further updates weren’t immediately available.

However, Sounders FC fan Tim Whittome, on a train leaving the soccer match Sunday night, tweeted at 9:29 p.m. that a train “has hit a taxi cab before Othello.”

According to Whittome, the train was crowded with standing passengers, and it arrived at his Tukwila International Boulevard Station stop about 30 minute late. Whittome said passengers were jolted by the train’s emergency brakes being applied.

Vehicles or people have run into moving trains 58 times since service began in 2009 between downtown and Tukwila. The route segments through Sodo and Rainier Valley cross intersections at the surface. Sound Transit designed the line in the early 2000s with what were then industry-leading signals, walkways and street layouts to reduce collisions, yet they do occur.