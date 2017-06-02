Northbound Highway 99 at the Battery Street Tunnel was shut down for several hours Friday.
Traffic was backed up for several hours Friday evening after an oversized box truck became stuck in the Battery Street Tunnel near downtown Seattle, city transportation officials said.
The driver failed to obtain a city permit, which would have included a map with routes to keep him clear of the tunnel on Highway 99. He was cited and fined, according to a city news release.
