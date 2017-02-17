The state Department of Licensing is getting flooded with calls from King, Pierce and Snohomish counties about increased car-tab fees that are just starting to go into effect following the passage of Sound Transit 3.

Every year Washington residents have to pay their car-tab fees. And every year, 30 to 60 days before the tabs expire, the state Department of Licensing sends a “friendly reminder” that the tab fees are coming due.

For a lot of drivers in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, this year’s renewal notices are coming as quite a shock.

The notices going out within the last month or so are the first to include the car-tab tax increase from Sound Transit 3, which more than tripled the existing fee that had been in place since the Sound Move transportation levy passed in 1996.

For a $10,000 car, Sound Transit’s car-tab fee went from $30 a year to $110 a year. Combined with the smorgasbord of other fees that get rolled into renewing car tabs — the county filing fee, the state weight fee, transportation benefit district fees, etc. — that’s left some drivers paying a lot more than they did a year ago.

Brad Benfield, a spokesman for the state Department of Licensing, said the agency has been getting more calls than normal from drivers in the ST3 area, with sticker shock from their car-tab fees.

“We have not been swamped,” he said. “I’m sure we’re getting some increased level of people calling, I can’t quantify it for you.”

A customer-service representative at DOL’s statewide call center was blunter.

“We’ve probably gotten thousands a day on that alone,” he said of calls about ST3 fee increases. “It’s probably at least 50 percent of our call volume right now.”

Voters handily passed ST3 last year, with about 54 percent of the vote, committing to at least three decades of car-tab, property-tax and sales-tax increases in exchange for a massive expansion of light rail, Sounder trains, park-and ride spaces and bus-rapid transit over the next 25 years.

ST3’s property tax increases, $25 per $100,000 home value, went into effect Jan. 1, and King County began sending out bills this week. The ST3 sales-tax bump, 50 cents per $100 purchase, goes into effect April 1.

And the new car-tab fees apply to tabs that expire after March 1. That means renewal notices for those tabs began going out in January and have been getting more and more notice as deadlines for renewing approach.

Cara Van Doren, a business consultant who lives in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood, is one of the thousands who has called about the increase. A year ago she paid $210.75 to renew the tabs on her 2011 Volvo. This year her bill is $396.75.

“I don’t think people know this is coming,” Van Doren said, stressing that she could afford the increase but that she worried about others. “I think people are going to be utterly shocked that just to own a car in Seattle is going to cost you this much, outside of insurance.”