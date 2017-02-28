Washington Department of Transportation Secretary Roger Millar has been unanimously confirmed by the state Senate.

The vote came Tuesday, just over a year after the chamber ousted his predecessor. Millar was initially appointed as acting secretary until Gov. Jay Inslee appointed him as secretary this past August.

Millar replaces Lynn Peterson, who was fired by the Senate when majority Republicans and a Democrat who caucuses with them took the rare move of rejecting her gubernatorial appointment.