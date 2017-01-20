Light-rail trains aren’t passing through the downtown transit tunnel, following a late-morning electrical problem on a stalled train.

A stalled train has forced Sound Transit to suspend Link light-rail trips through downtown Seattle midday Friday, while crews take perhaps a couple hours to clear the corridor.

Passengers are being told to get off the northbound trains at Sodo Station and the southbound trains at Westlake Station, and cross downtown using buses.

The incident just before 11 a.m. resulted from failure of a pantograph, an apparatus that extends upward from the roof, drawing power from the overhead wire into the train.

Crews had to shut off power to climb atop the stalled train, which would need to be towed, said transit spokeswoman Kimberly Reason.

Interruptions like these illustrate that campaign promises by King County Executive Dow Constantine and other politicians, of “highly reliable” train service, don’t assure 100 percent performance. Link operated 89.7 percent on-time, missing its 90 percent goal, and trains completed 98.5 percent of scheduled trips, the latest performance report says.

Voters last fall approved a $54 billion, 25-year program to expand regional train lines, which mostly converge at downtown Seattle. By 2035, there will be a second downtown tunnel for more trains, which CEO Peter Rogoff has said will make the network more resilient.

Transit agencies have issued alerts that service would be slowed Friday and Saturday, because of demonstrations related to Friday’s swearing-in of President Trump.

Extra buses and Link railcars will be added Saturday for the Womxn’s March, which begins at 10 a.m. at Judkins Park and is expected to draw between 30,000 and 50,000 people. Bus routes 4, 7, 14, 48, 550 and 554 go near the park.