The closure, between Valley Street and the Battery Street Tunnel, will last between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and allow work by crews preparing Harrison Street for drivers.
Transportation officials will close a stretch of southbound Highway 99 in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood on Sunday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to prepare Harrison Street for drivers.
That street has been closed for construction work on the future Highway 99 tunnel. During Sunday’s closure, which includes the half-mile stretch between Valley Street and the Battery Street Tunnel, crews will re-stripe Harrison Street for reopening.
Depending on Sunday’s weather, however, crews could reschedule the closure, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service’s forecast predicted partly sunny skies with a high temperature near 55 degrees.
For live traffic updates in Seattle, follow @seattledot on Twitter. WSDOT uses @wsdot and @wsdot_traffic.
For the Highway 99 project, the double-deck, four-lane tunnel is expected to open to traffic by the start of 2019. The project reached a major milestone Tuesday when tunnel-boring machine Bertha emerged into daylight, finishing the machine’s yearslong trip from Sodo to South Lake Union.
