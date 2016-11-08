The $54 billion, 25-year Sound Transit Proposition 1 was leading with 55 percent in Tuesday’s initial vote count from King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.

Voters appear ready to open their wallets for a rail-transit future, by favoring a record tax increase to finance light-rail, commuter-train and bus-line extensions that would rival some of the nation’s largest transit networks.

The tally reflects frustration with bus or car commutes that routinely take an hour from Federal Way to Seattle, or 80 minutes from Everett to either Seattle or Bellevue. It also shows a willingness to pay more in property, sales and car-tab taxes even for transit far in the future.

Generally, about half the mail-in votes are counted and announced on Tuesday election nights.

In King County, 59 percent of a half-million ballots were voting to approve. Meanwhile, Snohomish County voters were showing nearly 52 percent approval, and Pierce County only 45 percent in favor.

The plan to add 62 miles of light rail, commuter-train capacity and bus-rapid transit lines, has been projected to cost $326 yearly for a median household.

King County has more than 1 million voters in the transit district, and Sound Transit needs to win only a total majority, not a majority in all three counties. In the 2008 Sound Transit 2 race, only 49 percent of Pierce County voters said yes, but it passed overall.

