The Sounder north commuter train was canceled Wednesday morning due to a mudslide, Sound Transit said.

Sounder north train service also will be canceled Wednesday evening and on Thursday, Sound Transit said. Barring any further slides, service is expected to resume Friday morning.

Affected commuters, in areas including Everett, Mukilteo and Edmonds, are advised to take regularly scheduled buses. There will be limited special bus service, because of a lack of resources, Sound Transit said.