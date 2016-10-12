Eye-catching campaign stencils on Seattle sidewalks were applied overnight to show pedestrians where Sound Transit 3 stations could go.

Multicolor campaign messages have suddenly appeared on Seattle sidewalks, touting potential light-rail station sites if the massive Proposition 1 passes next month.

At the junction of Westlake Avenue and Denny Way, messages on the four corners say, “Ballard 11 min., W. Seattle 21 min. Future subway station here, if you vote yes on Prop. #1.”

They were painted by Seattle Subway, a volunteer advocacy group, along with similar ads near proposed train stops in Ballard and Seattle Center.

Proposition 1, better known as Sound Transit 3, is a proposed increase in property, sales and car-tab taxes, to support $54 billion in regional projects over 25 years.

“There’s going to be 30 subway stations in Seattle when ST3 is done,” said Seattle Subway spokesman Jonathan Hopkins, whose number includes aboveground light-rail stops, present and future. “This is a physical embodiment of how it affects people’s daily lives. Not everybody gets that from a map, or is aware.”

But is it legal?

State law forbids political signs in highway right of way, while the Seattle Municipal Code bans political signs “on all public property,” including but not limited to road medians, bridges, boulevards and greenbelts. Rules like these are routinely violated across the state.

Sidewalk campaign stencils appear to be a new and untested question.

Seattle Subway used what Hopkins calls “chalk paint.” It can be scrubbed out or scuffed underfoot.

“It’s not meant to outlast the election,” Hopkins said.

Seattle residents temporarily mark the streets for all kinds of occasions, from Neighborhood Night Out to PARK(ing) Day where curbsides become temporary hangouts. A few steps from Wednesday morning’s ST3 markings, construction and utility crews have recently sprayed permanent paint.

Three years ago, an unsanctioned bike-lane markup on Cherry Street, by activists called “Reasonably Polite Seattleites,” was embraced by transportation staff, who converted it to a permanent facility.

And in Walla Walla, hundreds of permanent, city-approved blurbs in white paint were applied to sidewalks in 2015 to welcome the Gentlemen of the Road concert starring Foo Fighters and Mumford & Sons.

Officials at the Seattle Department of Transportation weren’t immediately available for comment.

Franklin Dennis, chairman of No on ST3, said he supports free speech, but considers these markings “graffiti.”

“As long as it’s not permanent defacement, I would look the other way, but I think it violates the law,” he said. Opponents should focus on bigger issues, he said, such as the potential for Sound Transit bond debt to stretch into the 2060s.

In the coming days, more sidewalks will be painted in places with heavy foot traffic, Hopkins said.

“We’re comfortable with what we’ve done,” he said when asked about legalities.

Costs are expected to exceed $500 and will be reported as an in-kind donation to the Mass Transit Now campaign, he said.