All lanes of Interstate 5 were shut down Monday morning after a semitruck carrying butane rolled over, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The freeway is closed between I-90 and the West Seattle bridge. Eastbound I-90 is closed at the stadiums and westbound traffic coming into Seattle from I-90 must exit on Rainier Ave.
The Washington State Patrol tweeted that the wreck was on southbound collector distributor lanes south of Dearborn.
Images taken from King 5’s helicopter show a tanker truck on its side and several other damaged vehicles.
Emergency personnel was dispatched to the scene about 10:10 a.m.
