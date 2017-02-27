A semitruck rolled over in southbound lanes on Interstate 5.

All lanes of Interstate 5 were shut down Monday morning after a semitruck carrying butane rolled over, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The freeway is closed between I-90 and the West Seattle bridge. Eastbound I-90 is closed at the stadiums and westbound traffic coming into Seattle from I-90 must exit on Rainier Ave.

The Washington State Patrol tweeted that the wreck was on southbound collector distributor lanes south of Dearborn.

Images taken from King 5’s helicopter show a tanker truck on its side and several other damaged vehicles.

Emergency personnel was dispatched to the scene about 10:10 a.m.

Heads up: Overturned tanker truck blocking all lanes. https://t.co/hSEIGglpM4 — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) February 27, 2017

